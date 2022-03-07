3 local HBCUs receive over $1 million in funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan

Its purpose is to ensure efficient learning continues for students during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

TYLER, Texas — It’s been a year since President Joe Biden released his American Rescue Plan that included historically Black colleges or universities to receive millions in funding.

The White House outlined how its distributed $2.7 billion in funding from Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The money has been spread out to nearly every HBCU across the country. In East Texas, three HBCUs will receive that funding:

Texas College in Tyler received $12,378,810

Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins received $10,982,554

Wiley College in Marshall received $9,934,742

These funds are already being used by HBCUs across the country to ensure efficient learning continues for students during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan requires half of those funds to be used for direct financial relief to students.