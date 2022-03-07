3 local HBCUs receive over $1 million in funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan

TYLER, Texas — It’s been a year since President Joe Biden released his American Rescue Plan that included historically Black colleges or universities to receive millions in funding.
The White House outlined how its distributed $2.7 billion in funding from Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The money has been spread out to nearly every HBCU across the country. In East Texas, three HBCUs will receive that funding:
- Texas College in Tyler received $12,378,810
- Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins received $10,982,554
- Wiley College in Marshall received $9,934,742
These funds are already being used by HBCUs across the country to ensure efficient learning continues for students during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan requires half of those funds to be used for direct financial relief to students.
To learn more about the American Rescue Plan investment in HBCUs click here.