Longview ministry to giveaway school supplies, clothes, haircuts, and more

New Beginnings Faith Ministry pastors have been making a difference for 22 years and counting.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Many organizations are making sure local students have all the supplies they need before the new school year begins.

But one particular ministry, New Beginnings Faith Ministry (NBFM), is going the extra mile.

Pastors with the Longview ministry said they wanted to do more than just give away backpacks. They plan to host an event for the whole family to enjoy.

Their annual giveaway is open to the public, where everyone can pickup backpacks filled with pencils, papers, glue, and more.

"We're making sure that every kid goes back-to-school on a leveled playing ground," said Gloria Lewis, a NBFM pastor. "It starts at 10 a.m. and we want everyone to come. We have plenty to give away and it’s all designed with the people in mind."

Parents even had to option pre-registering to get a specific backpack with everything their child needs. These included clothes, shoes, and even toys.

"We want you to go to your school and feel real good about going on your campus this year because you’re dressed for success," Lewis said.

This ministry goes even further than just giving away supplies and clothes, they also plan to give free haircuts and hair braiding.

"It's all about the kids," said Michelle Mimms, a Longview resident and volunteer. "Sometimes kids are not able to go to a barbershop with the prices of things now. So it's very important that every kid gets that needed haircut, or little girls get their hair done."

Lewis said they will also be giving away other big items like washer dryer units and refrigerators. This giveaway is more than just school supplies.

"Snow cones, popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, homemade cookies, we have everything," Lewis said. "And it's all free."