City of Troup activates public Wi-Fi in downtown area

The City of Troup activated 12 routers around downtown to engage visitors and help businesses. But a vote in council almost didn't make it happen.

TROUP, Texas — A Texas city founded back in the 1870s just took a big leap into the 21st century by launching free public Wi-Fi in its historic downtown.

In the City of Troup approved $50,000 to fund 12 routers in their downtown area.

These routers are going to help provide free public Wi-Fi for visiting guest and businesses along the street.

"We have some card processors that will be running off of it as well as seating for clients and customers who can come in and do schoolwork," Goal Life Nutrition owner Colten Armstrong said. "Just really hang out, maybe watch Netflix?"

But, it almost didn’t happen. City leaders nearly voted down the idea of bringing RCN Technologies Wi-Fi to the city.

The city council voted in a split in funding this project. Ultimately the mayor broke the tie and voted to move forward with the proposal.

"I'm sure that some of them were just maybe a little concerned about the use of the of the tax money," Executive Director of Troup Community Development Corporation Suzanne Loudamy said. "But, I think with the information that they were presented, it affects more people than you would think in a positive way."

A positive for businesses, consumers and residents alike.

The next time you’re in downtown Troup you can hop online anywhere you see their new flyers. Or, by checking out their map on the city’s Facebook page showing where the routers are located.

Bringing a change to the growing city.

"We do have a small downtown but it is thriving," Loudamy said. "We have three new businesses opening this year."

Another reason to live somewhere new.