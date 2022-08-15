Students and staff began the new school year today at Longview ISD

The principle of Clarence W. Bailey Elementary said students were happy and excited to see their friends and teachers.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — In Longview ISD, around 8,400 students and 1,400 staff members kicked off a new school year.

Over at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, school was dismissed around 3:30 p.m. Students walked through the front doors with their heads held high and wide smiles.

Some students were excited to see their parents.

"We had a great day," said Sergio Gonzalez, a Longview resident. "My kids were happy, they were smiling and excited to be here."

Gonzalez said he thought it was time for his kids to head back and earn an education.

"They had a nice summer, so now it's time to get to work on studying to become something," Gonzalez said.

Principle Julie Hope said the school said it was a success.

"They were excited to see their friends that they haven't seen all summer long," Hope said. "They were excited to see the teachers that they had last year, and meet their new teachers this year. We just had a lot of excitement in the building."

As far as security around the school, Gonzalez said he was impressed.

"We have seen like a lot of cops," Gonzalez said. "When we dropped them off we're seeing more security like cop cars. I think that's something that has improved."

Hope said this entire day sets the tone for the rest of the school year.

"We were prepared," Hope said. "We will be prepared every day, and we want our kids to have that spark and come to school excited and ready to learn."