Good samaritan saves 2 dogs from house fire in Tyler

Tyler Fire Department Senior Capt. Jeff Tucker said a motorcyclist was passing by and noticed the flames in the garage of the home just before 5:30 p.m.
TYLER, Texas — Two dogs are safe after a good Samaritan rushed into a house fire Sunday night near the corner of Lawndale Drive and Sunnybrook Drive in Tyler.

Tyler Fire Department Senior Capt. Jeff Tucker said a motorcyclist was passing by and noticed the flames in the garage of the home just before 5:30 p.m.

The biker called the fire department, and rushed into the house to check to see if anybody was inside. The homeowners were not there at the time of the blaze, but the good Samaritan did extract two dogs from the house, Tucker said.

