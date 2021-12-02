Good Samaritans pay for homeless man's hotel stay ahead of wintry weather

For nearly a year, Tommy has been working as a dishwasher at Sweet Sue's in Tyler. But when he's not at work, he is homeless and resides in a wooded area in Tyler with his dog Duke.

Tommy walks to his job and earns his paycheck of $300 every two weeks. But as temperatures continue to drop and soon into the single-digits, it was doing to be more difficult in the blistering cold and wintry weather. Snow is forecasted for the early part of next week and Monday could see a low of just 1° F.