Refer a nurse to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd and get $1,500

LONGVIEW, Texas — Members of the general public can earn a $1,500 bonus each time they refer someone they know to be a full-time registered nurse.

The announcement is the first of its kind for CHRISTUS Good Shepherd. In a statement, the hospital said it has continuously recruited the highest caliber of nurses to care for its patients for the past 85 years.

“Now, for the first time, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd is enlisting the general public to extend the reach of its current nursing recruitment campaign,” the statement read.