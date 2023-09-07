Goodman-LeGrand Museum to display vintage purses in new exhibition

The museum is located 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler and will run from Sept. 9 to Oct. 7.

TYLER, Texas — The Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens is gearing up to host a vintage purse exhibit of 25 purses from the Goodman-LeGrand family and Carolyn Blackstone's collection.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is a $3 with a suggested donation per person. Groups of 10 or more will be charged $3 per person.

"My interest in collecting purses has been interesting, to say the least," said Collector Carolyn Blackstone. "I've always imagined who carried them and to what function they took them."

This unique exhibit is expected to display the different styles of bags and materials used to craft them.

The collection ranges from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s. Some of the materials visitors will encounter are silk, leather, glass beads, and tortoise shell handles. The exhibit will also contain pieces from Germany, Italy and Whiting & Davis.