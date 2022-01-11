MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Goudarzi & Young to host turkey giveaways in Longview, Gilmer

LONGVIEW, Texas — Goudarzi & Young has announced they will host two turkey giveaway events this year ahead of Thanksgiving.
According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Goudarzi & Young offices, located at 3522 Fourth St. in Longview.
They will host the second giveaway at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Yamboree Fair Grounds, located at 1300 HWY 271 N. in Gilmer.
The turkeys, provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse, will be given out on a first come, first served basis.
"Goudarzi & Young knows the importance of giving back to their community and hopes to help those in need to be able to come together with their families this holiday season in gratitude," the law firm said in a press release. "They wish all of their East Texas family a happy and joyful Thanksgiving."