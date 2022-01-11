MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Goudarzi & Young to host turkey giveaways in Longview, Gilmer

The turkeys, provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse, will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Goudarzi & Young has announced they will host two turkey giveaway events this year ahead of Thanksgiving.

According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Goudarzi & Young offices, located at 3522 Fourth St. in Longview.

They will host the second giveaway at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Yamboree Fair Grounds, located at 1300 HWY 271 N. in Gilmer.

