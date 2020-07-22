Gov. Abbott announces additional $118 million in federal funding for Texas higher education

The funding follows the $57 million that Gov. Abbott and legislative leaders recently allocated to offset potential cuts to state financial aid program.

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the State will allocate an additional $118 million in federal funding to support higher education in Texas, including $93 million to help students continue or restart their progress toward earning a post-secondary credential or degree.

The funding announced today follows the $57 million that Gov. Abbott and legislative leaders recently allocated to offset potential cuts to state financial aid programs. This combined investment to post-secondary students and institutions, totaling $175 million, comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Trump.

"One of the best ways to accelerate our economic recovery is to make strategic investments in our future workforce," Gov. Abbott said. "These federal funds will provide targeted assistance to keep students enrolled or help them re-enroll in higher education so they can pursue new professional and economic opportunities for themselves and their families. By investing in our students and institutions, we will make our workforce and our economy even stronger."

The funding announced today, July 22, includes:

$46.5 million in targeted financial aid for upskilling and reskilling displaced workers in high-demand fields, including workers who have earned some college credit but no credential, allowing new paths into the workforce with higher earning potential.

$46.5 million in emergency student support so students whose families have been severely financially impacted by COVID-19 can stay enrolled in higher education.

$15 million for strategic education and workforce data infrastructure to provide timely, actionable intelligence to students, institutions, employers, and policymakers; scale and expand existing technologies and tools that support college and career advising; and help students stay on track to earn high-value credentials.

$10 million to improve the quality of online learning by strengthening distance education course offerings and bolstering institutions’ capabilities to use data to support student success. This will include funds to develop Open Educational Resource course materials that significantly reduce costs to students.

"In today’s economy, we know jobs increasingly follow skills," Commissioner of Texas Higher Education Harrison Keller said. "These strategic investments in our students and institutions will keep more students on track to enter the workforce with the credentials and education that tomorrow’s economy will demand. I applaud Governor Abbott for his leadership and the collaborative work of Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Speaker Bonnen, and the Chairs and Vice-Chairs of the Finance, Appropriations, and House and Senate Higher Education Committees for their commitment to Texas students and higher education."