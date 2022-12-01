Gov. Abbott appoints judge for new Smith County district court

Heaton's term will start Jan. 1, 2023 and end on Dec. 31, 2024 or until his successor is chosen through an election.

TYLER, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Taylor Heaton will become judge for the 475th District Court beginning Jan. 1.

The new district court was previously approved and created by the state legislature and will become the fifth one in Smith County.

Heaton's term will start Jan. 1, 2023 and end on Dec. 31, 2024 or until his successor is chosen through an election.

In addition to serving as the judge for County Court at Law No. 2 in Smith County, Heaton, of Tyler, served as an assistant district attorney for the Smith County District Attorney’s Office for over 12 years.