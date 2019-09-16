AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Doctor Keven Ellis as chair of the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) for a term set to expire on September 16, 2021.

Keven Ellis, D.C. of Lufkin is the District 9 representative on the State Board of Education and is a member of the board's Committee on School Initiatives.

He was elected to a four-year term of office in November 2016 and represents 31 Northeast Texas counties. Prior to being elected to SBOE, he served on the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees and served as board president in 2015-2016.

Ellis is a former member of the Lufkin ISD Education Foundation and the Lufkin ISD Tri-Ethnic Committee. He is also the owner of Ellis Chiropractic in Lufkin.

Ellis attended Western Washington University and received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Texas Chiropractic College.

