Gov. Abbott to attend UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony

TYLER, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will join several University of Texas System and UT Tyler officials Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for Tyler's upcoming medical school.

The $308 million Medical Education Building will house UT Tyler’s new School of Medicine. The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at 1100 S. Beckham Ave. in Tyler.

Plans for a medical school in East Texas were first announced in February 2020.

This medical school will be the first for Northeast Texas and the seventh for the University of Texas System. The upcoming medical school is set to welcome its first class this summer.

Guests include Abbott, UT System Chairman Kevin Eltife, UT Chancellor James Milliken and UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun.

