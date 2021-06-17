Gov. Abbott signs 'Second Amendment Legislation' at Alamo Hall

“Today, I signed documents that instilled freedom in the Lone Star State and that’s what the Alamo represents,” Abbott said.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Abbott signed several bills related to "Second Amendment Legislation" Thursday morning at Alamo Hall on the grounds of the Alamo in downtown San Antonio.

The bills that he signed include Senate Bills 19, 20, and 550, and House Bills 957, 1500, 1927, and 2622. The legislation that has gained the most attention, House Bill 1927, is often referred to as "permitless carry" and removes the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns if they’re not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun. Gov. Abbott did sign that bill into law officially on Wednesday and Thursday's signing was ceremonial. Another bill limits federal regulations surrounding the ownership of surpressors. Yet another bill allows people from out of state to store their guns in their hotel rooms.

At Thursday's signing, one reporter asked Gov. Abbott if he decided to hold the ceremonial signing in San Antonio in light of the Austin mass shooting that left one person dead and injured 13.

Abbott denied that claim and said the history of the Alamo spoke for itself.

“Today I signed documents that instilled freedom in the Lone Star State and that’s what the Alamo represents,” Abbott said.