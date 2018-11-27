PITTSBURG — Governor Greg Abbott recently appointed an East Texas doctor to the chairman position of the Correctional Managed Health Care Committee, which coordinates the development of statewide policies for the delivery of correctional health care and services within the criminal justice system.

The Director of Medical Affairs and the Associate Director of Primary Care for Titus Regional Medical Center, Rodney Burrow, M.D., of Pittsburg, was appointed on November 20, for a term set to expire on February 1, 2021.

Dr. Burrow is also a practicing Board Certified Family Physician at the Family Care Center in Mount Pleasant, as well as a registered pharmacist. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Board of Family Medicine, Association of American Indian Physicians, American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and the Texas Medical Association.

He also volunteers for Pittsburg Independent School District in various roles and is the team doctor for the Pittsburg Pirates.

Dr. Burrow received a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy from Northeast Louisiana University and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Minnesota.

Additionally, the Governor appointed former Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas executive Preston Johnson, Jr. for a term set to expire on February 1, 2019.

Johnson is member of the Society of Human Resource Professionals, Houston Human Resource Leadership Council, National Black MBA Society and the Houston Hispanic Chamber Foundation Board of Directors.

He is a member of the President’s Council at the University of Houston Clear Lake City, and the Sam Houston State University Foundation Board of Directors, the Business Schools’ Advisory Board and the President's Council at Sam Houston.

Johnson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Sam Houston State University, a Master of Business Administration in management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, and certifications in executive development from Michigan University and Harvard University.

© 2018 KYTX