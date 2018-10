TYLER — Governor Greg Abbott is holding a campaign event in Tyler Wednesday morning.

The rally is at Bruno's Pizza at 11:30. The purpose is to encourage area Republicans to head to the polls in the upcoming election.

Gov. Abbott is up for reelection on November 6. His opponents are Democrat Lupe Valdez and Libertarian Mark Jay Tippetts.

CBS 19 will stream the event live on Facebook.

