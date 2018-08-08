TYLER — It was a roundtable discussion where the governor opened the floor to any comments, concerns, solutions or questions.

One of the main topics the Governor address was education...looking to see how to make African-American students transition from high school to the workforce or college.

"The need to make sure we provide the opportunity especially for African-Americans in the Tyler area," Governor Greg Abbott says. "I'm committed to doing that."

Several people say they were thrilled that the Governor would stop in Tyler to hear their concerns.

African-American job growth in Tyler was also a concern addressed in the meeting.

Attendees say they now want THE Governor to continue the discussion and implement any new ideas on the state level.

