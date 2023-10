As presiding officer, he is in charge of meetings and helping the commission work through issues as they arise.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.

The commission develops and enforces statewide fire service standards and provides education and assistance to the industry.

Steelman is the presiding officer of the commission and has served on it since 2017.