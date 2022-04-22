Governor to attend Memorial Day event in Longview

During the ceremony, 19 honor guards will simultaneously lay floral wreaths at each of the monuments in the plaza.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is set to attend a Memorial Day event in Longview.

The Day of Thanks and Remembrance is scheduled May 30 at Veterans Memorial Plaza at Teague Park. According to information from event coordinator Dr. John Coppedge, the ceremony is slated to be "the biggest patriotic event in the history of East Texas."

During the ceremony, 19 honor guards will simultaneously lay floral wreaths at each of the monuments in the plaza. Singer and Longview resident Neal McCoy is set to lead the Pledge of Allegiance, buglers will sound "Taps" and bagpipes will perform "Amazing Grace," according to information from Coppedge.