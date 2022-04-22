x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Governor to attend Memorial Day event in Longview

During the ceremony, 19 honor guards will simultaneously lay floral wreaths at each of the monuments in the plaza.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is set to attend a Memorial Day event in Longview.

The Day of Thanks and Remembrance is scheduled May 30 at Veterans Memorial Plaza at Teague Park. According to information from event coordinator Dr. John Coppedge, the ceremony is slated to be "the biggest patriotic event in the history of East Texas."

During the ceremony, 19 honor guards will simultaneously lay floral wreaths at each of the monuments in the plaza. Singer and Longview resident Neal McCoy is set to lead the Pledge of Allegiance, buglers will sound "Taps" and bagpipes will perform "Amazing Grace," according to information from Coppedge.

Read more from our news partner, the Longview News-Journal

RELATED: Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke to face off in race for Texas governor this November

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott announces deal with a second Mexican governor to halt Texas’ vehicle inspections at the border