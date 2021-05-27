"I was really debating" Grace Community School student shares why she decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Kids between the ages 12-15 are able to vaccinated against COVID-19. But the amount coming to Harvey Hall isn't what what they were hoping for.

TYLER, Texas — In just two weeks, more than ten percent of 12-15-year-olds have gotten their first dose of the vaccine state-wide. And now more than fifty percent of Texans over twelve have their first dose.

For students like A'kinzy Black, it wasn't an easy decision to make.

"I mainly wanted to get it so I could travel around in the summer because I plan to go to Florida later and different places, and it's getting kind of tiring wearing masks," Black said.

She is a 16-year-old sophomore at Grace Community School. And after a weeks-long debate, she and her mom decided to get her vaccinated against the virus.

"I was really debating considering that it was so fast to get a vaccine," Black said.

It was her mother that finally gave her the courage to get the vaccine. Her mom had gotten the vaccine early this year and that gave her the courage to get it.

Getting kids to get the vaccine was always going to be a challenge says NET Health CEO George Roberts. Because it's not just about getting the kids to come but also the parents to bring them.

"A lot of parents are thinking maybe I can take care of this summer," Roberts said. "So we should encourage parents."

Roberts says the amount of people aged 12-15 has been less than they hoped but they're trying to reach them by setting up clinics at schools and churches. Roberts says on average they're doing between 100-200 vaccinations a day at Harvey hall.

"We were doing anywhere from 1500 to 2000 a day back in March and April," Roberts said. "It's dropped."