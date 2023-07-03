22-time GRAMMY award winner Vince Gill to perform at Neal McCoy's East Texas Angel Network concert

Vince Gill will perform alongside McCoy and other guests yet to be announced at the concert slated for Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.

A country music legend will grace the stage of LeTourneau University's Belcher Center as part of Neal McCoy's 29th annual East Texas Angel Network Concert.

Gill has won 22 GRAMMY awards, more than any other male country music artist in history. His hit songs include "One More Last Chance," "I've Been Trying To Get Over You," "I Still Believe In You," and the powerful duet with Reba McEntire, "The Heart Won't Lie."

Public ticket sales for the event begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 5.

"The Belcher Center Box Office is the only authorized agent for ticket sales to Belcher Center events," the concert website states. "Purchasing tickets through secondary sites or any other seller is at your own risk. Depending upon the circumstances, the Belcher Center may not be able to honor tickets purchased through secondary sellers."

Tickets range from $46-$156.