Grand jury chooses not to charge Cherokee County deputy who fatally shot man

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A grand jury chose to not charge a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputy, who shot a gun that killed a Jacksonville man in January.
Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said the jury did not find sufficient evidence to charge the deputy involved in the shooting.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to property on Jan. 14 that was being patrolled due to reoccurring burglaries off of County Road 1111. The officers saw a vehicle on a property, and they tried to contact the people in the car.
