Grand jury clears officers in three shootings

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Gregg County grand jury recently cleared local officers of criminal wrongdoing in three separate shootings, declining to return any charges against the officers, according to Gregg County District Attorney John Moore.

In the March 12 shooting, police said 47-year-old Danny Ray Jackson fled a routine traffic stop and fired upon pursuing officers. The police report said Jackson eventually drove back into Longview and crashed his vehicle in the vicinity of Texas 31 and Loop 281. Jackson then got out of his vehicle, crossed Texas 31 and ended up in the parking lot of mobile home dealership Texas Premier Homes, the report said.