Grand jury declines indicting Rusk County deputy who fatally shot man during traffic stop

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is from October 2022.

A grand jury chose not to indict a Rusk County deputy accused of fatally shooting a man during a traffic stop in September.

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, also known as "Mike" to family, was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the early morning hours of Sept. 14 during a traffic stop on Highway 64 East and County Road 4125 in Rusk County.

The deputy shot Randall, who died at the scene.

Allen Ross, Rusk County assistant district attorney, confirmed a grand jury on Thursday no-billed the deputy involved in the fatal shooting in the 4th District Court. This means that the deputy will not face criminal charges for the shooting.

According to a recent report from the Office of the Attorney General, Randall was pulled over for a traffic violation around 12:30 a.m. When the deputy was performing a pat-down, the report states Randall tried to conceal “contraband” in his waistband and made movements toward his waistband as well.

Randall would not follow the deputy’s orders. He also resisted the officer's attempts to handcuff him. This led to a struggle, in which Randall and the deputy were on the ground, according to the report.

The document states Randall broke free and stood up while the deputy was in a “tactically compromised position on the ground.” The deputy then fired a pistol round from his handgun, which struck Randall in his torso.

Randall did not display or use any weapon during the incident. He also didn’t try to injure anyone and he was not restrained, the document explained.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said the deputy is on paid administrative leave under the sheriff’s office policy.