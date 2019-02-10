GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A grand jury has justified the use of deadly force for Longview police officers involved in two shooting incidents.

According to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office, on September 26 a grand jury found that officers Jason Kelley and John Collier were justified for their use of deadly force against 18-year-old Detravian Allison.

The incident occurred after officers encountered Allison in a reported stolen vehicle parked at the Longview Square Apartments.

During the initial encounter, officers observed two suspects inside the stolen vehicle. The passenger fled the scene. Police say Allison exited the vehicle and raised a handgun pointing towards Officer Kelley.

Police say as a result of an immediate threat to both officers, they opened fire and struck Allison four times.

Allison was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.

Both officers are cleared of any wrong doing in this case.

According to the attorney’s office, a grand jury also absolved officers Doug Brinkley, Armondo Juarezortega, Jonathan Wolf and Kerry Higginbotham in their use of deadly force during the apprehension of Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr.

The incident occurred on July 28 when the officers encountered Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr. in Broughton Park.

Thomas was a suspect in the murder of Kimberly Wallace and being searched by the Longview Police Department.

Texas Ranger Chris Baggett’s investigation revealed that Thomas opened fire when officers approached him.

Thomas fled and a running gun fight ensued resulting in him being struck in the buttocks area.

Thomas was transported to the hospital where he was treated for the non-life threatening injuries.

Thomas is currently being held in the Gregg County Jail.