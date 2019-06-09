UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Former chief James Wilson Burks with the East Mountain Volunteer Fire Department has been charged Friday for misapplication of fiduciary property.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, on May 23 the East Mountain Volunteer Fire Department reported to the sheriff's office about an internal theft of property valued at over $30,000.

On August 30, the case was presented to a grand jury.

As a result, the Upshur County Districts Attorney's Office says the East Mountain Volunteer Fire Department’s former chief, James Wilson Burks, was indicted for the offense of misapplication of fiduciary property.

Burks has been booked into the Upshur County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.