Officials say the offense allegedly occurred on Friday, July 19, 2019.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man has been indicted by a Gregg County grand jury for a child sex crime.

According to Gregg County judicial records, Leonard Paul Budai, 77, was arrested Tuesday after being indicted for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Details concerning the crime are limited at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.