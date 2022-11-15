The Grand Prairie Police Department said Officer Brandon Paul Tsai died after being involved in a traffic collision.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A North Texas police officer was killed Monday night after pursuing a vehicle with a fake paper license plate and crashing into a light pole, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD).

According to GPPD, at around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officer Brandon Paul Tsai was near the intersection of SW 3rd Street and Pioneer Parkway when he saw a vehicle with a fake paper license plate. Tsai attempted to stop the vehicle when the suspect immediately fled, police said.

During the pursuit, Tsai lost control of his squad car causing it to hit a light pole, GPPD said in a news release. The 32-year-old was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

GPPD said Tsai had been with the department since January. Prior to joining GPPD, he served five years with the Los Angeles Police Department in California.

"He was a loving friend, a trusted colleague and an outstanding officer whose passion was providing service to the public," GPPD said of Tsai.

The crash is under investigation and there is no additional information available.

The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of our officers who died in the line of duty. It is with heavy hearts that we report Officer Brandon Paul Tsai passed away after being involved in a traffic collision Monday night.



We will #NeverForget. — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) November 15, 2022

"Today we mourn with our brothers and sisters in blue. Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Brandon Tsai’s family, friends, and the Grand Prairie Police," the Grand Prairie Fire Department tweeted Tuesday.

A fellow Grand Prairie officer is the first to lay flowers down at the memorial for Brandon Tsai.



A fellow Grand Prairie officer is the first to lay flowers down at the memorial for Brandon Tsai.

Tsai died last night after losing control of his vehicle in a pursuit. — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) November 15, 2022