GRAND SALINE, Texas — The Van Zandt Regional Medical Center announced Sunday the Grand Saline hospital is no longer in operation.

According to a Facebook post on the Van Zandt Regional Medical Center's Facebook page by Jerome Crane, the hospital says Medicare cutbacks and low reimbursement from insurance companies are forcing the hospital to close.

The post says a number of people with the hospital attempted to save the hospital but were unsuccessful.

The Van Zandt Regional Medical Center will continue to operate a clinic.

