"Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the Kolb family," GSISD said in the social media post.

GRAND SALINE, Texas — Grand Saline ISD announced one of its high school senior students passed away early Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, the school district said Micayla Kolb, member of the Class of 2023, died Monday.