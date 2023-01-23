Grand Saline ISD says no imminent danger after weekend threat of student bringing gun to school

Superintendent Micah Lewis said that the situation is under investigation.

GRAND SALINE, Texas — Grand Saline ISD said Monday morning there's no imminent danger to any students after allegations over the weekend that a middle schooler might bring a gun on campus.

Superintendent Micah Lewis said the allegation was that the middle school student was going to bring a gun to school to protect himself. Lewis said that the situation is under investigation and officials have determined students are not in "imminent danger."

"The situation serves as a reminder to parents and guardians to caution our children what to say and not say on social media," Lewis said.