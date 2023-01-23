Grand Saline ISD says no imminent danger after weekend threat of student bringing gun to school

GRAND SALINE, Texas — Grand Saline ISD said Monday morning there's no imminent danger to any students after allegations over the weekend that a middle schooler might bring a gun on campus.
Superintendent Micah Lewis said the allegation was that the middle school student was going to bring a gun to school to protect himself. Lewis said that the situation is under investigation and officials have determined students are not in "imminent danger."
"The situation serves as a reminder to parents and guardians to caution our children what to say and not say on social media," Lewis said.
Those who have questions are asked to call their campus principal or Lewis.