Grand Saline ISD to allow some teachers to carry concealed firearms

Through the Guardian Plan, Lewis said school officials believe armed staff members will be prepared to stop any threats.

GRAND SALINE, Texas — Grand Saline ISD announced Friday that the school district will allow certain staff members to carry a concealed weapon to "serve as a deterrent to someone trying to harm" students.

The program, which is known as the Guardian Plan, was given approval from the Grand Saline ISD trustees and administration, Superintendent Micah Lewis said on the district's Facebook page.

"Our number one goal for our students in Grand Saline ISD is for them to have a safe and secure environment conducive to learning," Lewis said. "I believe GSISD is the best school in Texas to raise children and get a great education."

Through the Guardian Plan, Lewis said school officials believe armed staff members will be prepared to stop any threats.

"The decision to arm staff members was not taken lightly. We have been in the planning phase for over two years. Those carrying have been trained in high-stress situations and will continue their training into the future," Lewis said.

Lewis said the staff members who are armed, also known as Guardians, will always have their weapon on their person and never store the firearm at school.