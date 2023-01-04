Grand Saline man charged with online solicitation of minor

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND SALINE, Texas — A Grand Saline man accused of online solicitation of a minor was arrested on Tuesday.

Marty McCormick was taken into custody following an investigation by the Grand Saline Police Department and help from Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division agents.

Police said McCormick was booked into the the Van Zandt County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

Grand Saline police thanked DPS, Van Police Department, Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office and the Van Zandt County Pct. 1 Constable's Office for their assistance.