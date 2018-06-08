TYLER — The investigation continues on the cause of the fire that destroyed the old Cotton Gin building in Grand Saline. Sunday afternoon the building burned down taking with it memories.

A town historian says the building was built in the 1800’s and was once a cotton gin for the town. Later on, the building became a vegetable co-op for the town.

"It was an old gin part of the structure was still here people thought it part of the history of the county,” Bailey says. “At onetime cotton was a major crop in this county."

Bailey says he remembers selling his family farm crops at the building and that he lost a part of his childhood with the loss of the building.

