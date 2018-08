TYLER β€” The investigation continues on the cause of the fire that destroyed the old Cotton Gin building in Grand Saline. Sunday afternoon the building burned down taking with it memories.

A town historian says the building was built in the 1800’s and was once a cotton gin for the town. Later on, the building became a vegetable co-op for the town.

"It was an old gin part of the structure was still here people thought it part of the history of the county,” Bailey says. β€œAt onetime cotton was a major crop in this county."

Bailey says he remembers selling his family farm crops at the building and that he lost a part of his childhood with the loss of the building.

