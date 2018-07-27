SMITH COUNTY — Burt William Hussey, the 54-year-old grandfather of two-year-old Dylan Sutter, was arrested after his grandson was reported missing but later found on Friday.

At around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Hussey told family members he was taking Dylan to the park and left a home on the 300 block of Bradford Street.

RELATED: Missing 2-year-old from Arp found

The two were seen walking near Bradford and Highway 135 in Arp, and were not seen until later Friday morning.

The Arp Police Department said that officers have taken Hussey to the Smith County Jail, where he will be charged.

As of right now, Hussey's charges are not known.

According to Smith County Jail Records, Hussey has been arrested several times before.

© 2018 KYTX