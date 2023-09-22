Grandfather calls East Texas nurses 'angels, friends for life' after helping him when he collapsed at his grandsons' football practice

When he collapsed, trained ICU nurses Molly Howell and Tori Corbell, who work at Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana, jumped to help.

TEXARKANA, Texas — Kenneth Wilson now calls two East Texas ICU nurses his angels after they rushed into action when he collapsed while watching his grandsons at a Little League football practice.

When he collapsed, trained ICU nurses Molly Howell and Tori Corbell, who work at Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana, were at the same practice with their sons and jumped to help.

After giving chest compressions and using a defibrillator that shocked Wilson three times, the nurses were able to revive and keep him stable until the ambulance arrived, Christus St. Michael said in a Facebook post.

His doctor later told Wilson he would've likely died without Howell and Corbell's assistance.