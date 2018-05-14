When guests enter the sun porch at 91-year-old Lynne Justice’s Tyler home, they sometimes wonder if she’s gone bananas.

Inside the room, more than 100 stuffed and plush gorillas and monkeys flank shelves, dangle from a chain on the ceiling and sit quietly in their own little tribes.

One of the newest additions to the collection is a stuffed monkey full of pep in a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uniform. Many of the other primates also have outfits that pay homage to various holidays, themes and hobbies.

Those looking for entertainment in the room can watch “Planet of the Apes” or “Kong: Skull Island” on DVD or pick up a book and read all about the exploits of Curious George.

In the midst of the primate-related items sits a small, gray lone wolf. The wolf may at first seem out of place, but without it the collection of monkeys and gorillas likely would not exist.

Around 30 years ago, when tasked with bathing her first grandchild, Spencer Justice, now 31, of Austin, Mrs. Justice had to be creative to get him to comply with bedtime and bath time.

One day while baby-sitting, she and her husband, John Justice, decided spontaneously to try something new.

“I said ‘Oh, Spencer, I think I hear a wolfie,'” she said. “He would be still and then I’d do the monkey bit and then my husband would come in as the wolfie and save the day.”

The act allowed a very agile Mrs. Justice the chance to hop around beds, chairs and more just before her husband would swoop in as the wolf and save the children from the gorilla.

“I began to call granddaddy Woof Woof and grandma Gorilla,” Spencer Justice said.

As more grandchildren came along, the names stuck and the Spencers were eager to play their roles to keep the children entertained.

“My grandma and granddaddy treated all of us grandkids as if we were the most important people in the world,” Spencer Justice said. “I remember how many times they took us to Chuck E. Cheese’s and (to see) the same stupid movies, and they always said they had the best pizza and saw the best movies.”

But in 2014, the family would experience a great loss when John Justice died on Jan. 25, a day after his birthday. He was 91.

He and Mrs. Justice had been married 67 years.

Spencer Justice had been giving his grandparents gorilla, monkey and wolf items for years, and after his grandfather’s death he and his three siblings felt the need to step up their efforts to show Mrs. Spencer how much she means to them.

Since then, there’s been a constant stream of mail and packages coming into Mrs. Justice’s home for “Lynne Gorilla Justice,” or “Grandma Gorilla.”

In addition to the stuffed animals, Mrs. Justice’s sun porch is home to monkey and gorilla greeting cards, puzzles, clothing, energy drinks, towels and more.

“We will always send these types of gifts to our grandma,” Spencer Justice said. “There are not enough monkeys (or) gorillas to let her know what a great grandma she is.”

Mrs. Justice said she appreciates the unusual gift items and the feeling she gets each time she sees them.

“Every time I look at this I laugh,” she said, while in her sun porch. “It’s just a room full of love.”

TWITTER:@TMT_Augusta

© 2018 KYTX