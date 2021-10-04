Federal grant to allow Pine Tree ISD, Wellness Pointe to open clinic

Twenty-seven grants were awarded nationwide, and the grant to Pine Tree ISD and Wellness Pointe was the only one in Texas.

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Nov. 2020.

A federal grant awarded to Pine Tree ISD and Wellness Pointe will be used to open a clinic for students and the community.

The grant through the Health Resources and Services Administration — part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — is $200,000 over three years, and specifically was for a health center at a school or on a school district's property.

Twenty-seven grants were awarded nationwide, and the grant to Pine Tree ISD and Wellness Pointe was the only one in Texas.