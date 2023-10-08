Grant to help low-income, uninsured women in East Texas get screened for breast cancer

“We educate the public about the importance of early diagnosis, early detection of breast cancer,” said grant principal investigator Yordi Tiruneh.

TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler has received a $1 million grant that is the first of its kind in East Texas. The grant encompasses seven counties to target rural East Texas women to educate on the importance of breast cancer screenings and help cover the costs of an eligible woman’s annual mammogram.

The study started in September 2022 and will be conducted for three years ending in 2025. The goal of the study is to expand access to those who are uninsured and low-income and bring awareness about breast cancer.

“We educate the public about the importance of early diagnosis, early detection of breast cancer,” said grant principal investigator Yordi Tiruneh. “Breast cancer is manageable if we can catch it early in the process.”