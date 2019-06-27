GRAPELAND, Texas — Grapeland Independent School District is seeking the help of the public with identifying the person(s) responsible for stealing Gator lawnmowers from th athletic department.

"You didn’t just steal from the football field garage; you stole from every taxpayer and student in Grapeland," Athletic Director Terry Walls said in a Facebook post. "Due to you, we will go the extra mile and beef up our security and replace the mowers. But every penny we are having to spend on those items takes new books out of the classrooms, extra teacher supplies away from our teachers, and P.E. equipment away from elementary kids that just want to be a kid and play. I truly hope you are not a person that lives in this community, because once we find you, we will prosecute you."

Grapeland ISD says they will pay for information leading to the arrest of the thieves.