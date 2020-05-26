FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Fire Department is seeking the identity and location of a man who set fire to a motel clerk during a SUnday night attempted robbery.

According to the FWFD, around 10:15 p.m., a man walked into the lobby of the Budget Host Inn, located at 3720 Tanacross Drive in Fort Worth.

Officials say the man made robbery demands to the clerk and threatened to burn him alive if he did not comply. Authorities say the man attempted to carry through with his threat causing minor burns to the clerk and extensive fire damage to the office.

FWFD Arson and Bomb detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male with long hair. He left the scene in a white four-door car, believed to be a Honda Accord, with a sunroof and rear spoiler.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity or the crime, please call Lt. James Horton at (817) 929-8735 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS where you may remain anonymous.