No injuries, damaged buildings reported after grass fire at Smith County church campground

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Several acres burned at a church campground following a grass fire in Smith County Friday afternoon.
According to the Whitehouse Fire Department, local firefighters extinguished a grass fire just north of Toll 49. The fire began behind the Smith County Emergency Services District 2 Administration Office.
Stone Fort Camp Director Cameron Fulp said workers were doing some yard work before the fire began. He said no people were hurt in the grass fire.
