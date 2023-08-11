No injuries, damaged buildings reported after grass fire at Smith County church campground

According to officials, local firefighters extinguished a grass fire that began behind the Smith County Emergency Services District 2 Administration office.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Several acres burned at a church campground following a grass fire in Smith County Friday afternoon.

According to the Whitehouse Fire Department, local firefighters extinguished a grass fire just north of Toll 49. The fire began behind the Smith County Emergency Services District 2 Administration Office.

Stone Fort Camp Director Cameron Fulp said workers were doing some yard work before the fire began. He said no people were hurt in the grass fire.