Texas Forest Service is headed toward the scene along with the Troup, New Summerfield and North Cherokee Volunteer Fire Departments.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A grass fire has erupted on County Road 4223 at CR 4222 between Troup and New Summerfield in Cherokee County Wednesday afternoon.

Approximately four acres have burned so far.

Texas Forest Service crews are on scene along with the Troup, New Summerfield and North Cherokee Volunteer Fire Departments.

There are three bulldozers and one engine from Henderson that is also assisting.