TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department responded to a grass fire that erupted at 1950 N NW Loop 323, north of Van Highway in Tyler around 10:40 p.m. on July 29.

The report came after loud booms were heard claiming to have started the fire, according to a Rose City Emergency Media Facebook post.