TYLER, Texas — A grass fire near the Tyler State Park has shut down FM 14 in both directions on Sunday afternoon.

As of now, it is 80% contained, according to the Smith County Fire Marshall.

The Red Springs Fire Department is currently on scene and is containing the flames.

There is no information on how many acres have burned or what caused the fire to start.