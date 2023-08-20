At least 2 chicken houses on fire from grass fire in Anderson County

There are several volunteer fire departments along with Texas A&M Forest Service that are currently on scene.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A grass fire has been reported by Texas A&M Forest Service in Anderson County on Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 161 Farm to Market 3328 in Palestine.

Details say the flames caught at least two chicken houses on fire. Officials are trying to keep clear of propane tanks from igniting the flames further.

