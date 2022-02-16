More than 100 grassfires reported in Rusk County so far in 2022

“This season has already started off to be a busy season for wildfires our fire department and the county have been running quite a bit this year."

HENDERSON, Texas — The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and other fires responders are warning people not to burn trash or debris in dry conditions.

The OEM says county officials have fought 113 grassfires within the first two months of the year.

“This season has already started off to be a busy season for wildfires our fire department and the county have been running quite a bit this year,” said Patrick Dooley, Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator for Rusk County.

Dooley says the primary cause for the fires is people leaving burn piles unattended.

“People are going out and burning because it looks nice outside, there not taking into account the weather as far as the wind and how dry the grass is right now,” said Dooley. “A lot of times they’ll just up and leave the fire for a split-second and then, the next thing you know, that small 5x5 pile is now a two-acre fire.”

Grassfires can cause significant damage to property and if the proper steps are not taken to put out the blaze. If the fire spreads to someone else’s property, criminal charges can be filed.

If you plan to burn a pile on your property, here are some steps to take to keep yourself and those around you safe:

Check your local weather including wind speeds. If there’s heavy wind reported in your area, it’s best not to burn. Don’t leave your fire unattended. Have plenty of water nearby.

Dooley also says to call your local fire department and let them know if you plan to burn a large pile.

“If it’s going to be a big enough fire, go ahead and let your local fire department know that you’re going to be burning out there go ahead a let dispatch know so they’ll at least be aware," Dooley said. "Call dispatch and dispatch will put something out letting our guys know there’s going to be a controlled burn on this day and at this address so people can know about it.”