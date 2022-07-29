Lufkin Dairy Queen considered a 'total loss' after grease fire

LFD have extinguished the fire and are monitoring any hot spots within the building that might cause another fire. No injuries were reported from the fire.

LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached details a separate fire that occurred on July 28, 2022.

A grease fire was reported at a Dairy Queen in Lufkin this morning located on Atkinson Drive, where it was declared a total loss.

According to PIO Jessica Pebsworth, the Lufkin Fire Department Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman declared the Dairy Queen to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At 9:35 a.m., the LFD received a call that a fire had started in the grease canister within the building. When firefighters arrived to the Dairy Queen on Atkinson Drive, all of the employees were evacuated and heavy black smoke was seen coming out of the building, according to reports.

According to the LFD, they have extinguished the fire and are monitoring any hot spots within the building that might cause another fire. No injuries were reported from the fire.

Drivers are cautioned to avoid the outside westbound lane of Atkinson Drive, as it will be partially blocked until the scene has been cleared.