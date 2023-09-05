The Great Barracuda weighing 19 pounds and 48 inches in length.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A Great Barracuda has broken the state record for largest fish caught in the exotic category and this is a first for this kind of species, according to Connecticut Fish and Wildlife.

The Great Barracuda, weighing 19 pounds and 48 inches in length, was caught south of Montauk by Jonathan Rogers.

The fish landed in Niantic. Saltwater records and trophy fish may be caught outside the state but will only qualify if the vessel's homeport is in Connecticut.

The Trophy Fish Award Program and Angler Recognition recognize first catches, lifetime personal best, trophy fish, and state records.

