EAST TEXAS — It was a chilly night for those first post season games in East Texas last night, but otherwise the weather wasn't too bad. Tonight's forecast should be just as dry and clear, but temps will be about 10 degrees warmer across the board when compared to yesterday. What all do the game time hours have in store? Let's take a look!

Broadly:

On the broad scale things will be cool and clear across East Texas tonight. We aren't even expecting to see clouds around the region and certainly no rain or snow in the forecast. Temps will start the games in the upper 50s, with most games wrapping up in the low-50s. Winds will be in the 5 to 10 mph range from the south to southwest, so you may need a light jacket but should otherwise be fine.

Under the Lights forecast 11/16/2018.

Rain:

Not even a little chance for rain tonight. Make sure you get out and enjoy the games!

Future Skycast for 11/16/2018 at 7:30 pm.

Future Skycast for 11/16/2018 at 8:45 pm.

Future Skycast for 11/16/2018 at 10 pm.

Winds:

Winds will be mostly from the south to southwest at kickoff and blowing around 5 to 10 mph. This pattern will stay the same throughout the game. Winds should not be a major factor for tonight's games, but may make things feel a bit cooler outside.

Future Skycast wind forecast for 11/16/2018 at 7:34 pm.

The weather will be cool but otherwise perfect for tonight's games! We aren't expecting anything from mother nature to stop you from getting out and enjoying the action! Be sure to use that hashtag #CBS19UTL at the games tonight as you enjoy the best in East Texas high school football! Hope to see you Under the Lights!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

